ICC announces dates for 2025 World Test Championship final at Lord’s

LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final, which will be held at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

The Test finale is set to take place from June 11 to June 15, with June 16 designated as a reserve day. For the first time, Lord’s will serve as the venue for the WTC final, following the previous finals held in Southampton (2021) and The Oval (2023). New Zealand claimed the inaugural title in 2021, while Australia, led by Pat Cummins, secured the championship in 2023.

“This Ultimate Test is the culmination of two years of intense competition in the ICC World Test Championship, featuring 69 Test matches across 27 series to determine the finalists,” the ICC noted in its press release.

The WTC Final has rapidly become one of the most anticipated events on the cricket calendar, drawing global attention. The ICC emphasized the importance of the event, inviting fans worldwide to witness history in the making and urging them to register their interest for tickets, which are expected to be in high demand. As the WTC points table currently stands, India leads the pack, with defending champions Australia close behind. However, with significant points still available, several teams—including New Zealand, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, and Sri Lanka—remain in contention for a spot in the final.

Geoff Allardice, ICC CEO, expressed excitement about the upcoming final: “The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become a marquee event in the cricketing world. It’s a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans globally. I encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they have a chance to attend the Ultimate Test next year.”