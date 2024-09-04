Wednesday, September 04, 2024
IG Islamabad holds meetings for ehancing security of capital

Our Staff Reporter
September 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi chaired important meetings at the Central Police Office (CPO) and Safe City Islamabad, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that during these meetings, DIG Security Jawad Tariq, DIG Law and Order Shakir Hussain Dawar, AIG Establishment Abdul Haq Imrani, SSP Safe City Shoaib Khan, along with the Director of IT, Director Technical and other police officers were present. IG Islamabad reviewed the recruitment process of Islamabad Police. He issued orders to recruit officers on merit while maintaining transparency in the recruitment process. He emphasized that all police officers should work to integrate educated youth into the police force, ensuring that merit remains a priority. IG Islamabad also chaired a meeting at Safe City Islamabad, where he reviewed the performance of the Safe City departments, assessed the execution of tasks assigned to officers and issued further directives. IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi also met with the Director IT at the CPO Islamabad. During the meeting, IG Islamabad received a comprehensive briefing on the performance of all software used by Islamabad Police, including the renewal of the Safe City project and an overall review of performance and public service delivery. At this occasion, he issued directives to speed up work on projects aimed at utilizing modern technology effectively to provide better services to citizens and ensure the suppression of criminal elements in the federal capital, Islamabad.

Our Staff Reporter

