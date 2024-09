LAHORE - Punjab Info Minister Azma Bokhari Tuesday clarified that the IMF has not yet contacted the federal or Punjab govt regarding the relief in electricity bills. “No written or official press release has been issued by the IMF in this regard”, she said in a statement here. She said that the news circulating in the media about the IMF raising objections to the power subsidy was baseless.

“The media should avoid speculation on national matters”, she maintained.