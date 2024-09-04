Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Israel West Bank raids leave 27 Palestinians martyred

Israel West Bank raids leave 27 Palestinians martyred
September 04, 2024
JENIN   -   Israeli forces were operating Tuesday in the northern West Bank, nearly a week into military raids in the occupied territory that the Palestinian health ministry said killed at least 27.

An Israeli air strike overnight that the military said targeted militants in Tulkarem killed a 15-year-old Palestinian, said a hospital source in the city. In total, “there are 30 martyrs and about 130 wounded in the West Bank since Wednesday,” when the Israeli military launched a series of coordinated raids, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

The toll includes three deaths in the Hebron area in the southern West Bank, in incidents unrelated to the raids in the north.

