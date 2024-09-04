Jazz, Mobilink Bank forge strategic alliance to strengthen digital financial inclusion, empowerment

LAHORE - Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, and Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL), the country’s leading digital microfinance bank, have combined their strengths to advance financial inclusion and empowerment throughout Pakistan. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the nation’s financial services, with the dual objectives of substantially enhancing customer engagement, and expanding digital literacy and inclusion.

By synergizing their unique capabilities, this partnership will spearhead a women’s entrepreneurship initiative dedicated to empowering female customers by providing them with essential digital assets. As part of this initiative, female lenders will be provided with complimentary smartphones equipped with Jazz SIMs, which will come with 12 months of free data and preloaded applications to improve data accessibility and ensure smooth access to essential financial services. In addition, the collaboration introduces an innovative RRBT (Reverse Ring Back Tone) loan recovery campaign, which will deliver personalized MMBL messages to customers during their calls, thereby fostering more effective engagement. This RRBT service, while serving as a tool for payment reminders, also presents an opportunity to showcase MMBL’s new products and services, cultivating a more informed and engaged customer base.

Kazim Mujtaba, President Consumer Division at Jazz, commented, “This partnership with Mobilink Bank underscores our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. By drawing on each other’s strengths, we are leveraging digital technology to not only enhance customer communication but also advance women’s empowerment through digital inclusion and entrepreneurship. This initiative aligns with our new ServiceCo model and our broader vision of a digitally inclusive Pakistan. As an overarching, long-term collaboration, it marks the beginning of many more milestones to come.”

Mobilink Bank’s Interim CEO, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, remarked, “We are committed to exploring innovative ways to improve our customer engagement and service delivery. Collaborating with Jazz, we are advancing our mission to provide accessible and efficient financial services, focusing on financial empowerment and inclusion for women. By leveraging digital assets and promoting digital literacy, we strive to broaden our reach and foster meaningful progress in financial inclusion across the country.” Through this partnership, Jazz and Mobilink Bank are equipping women lenders with the digital skills needed to participate fully in the digital economy.

By providing essential training and resources, both organizations are dedicated to bridging the digital divide, and promoting financial independence and inclusion for women across Pakistan. This initiative underscores a shared commitment to driving systemic change and creating a more equitable and inclusive digital landscape.