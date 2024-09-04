Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor urges political unity to address provincial issues

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has called for unity among political parties to better address the province’s issues and secure its rights. His remarks came during a meeting with JUI-F leader and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Zahid Akram Durrani, in Peshawar today.

The discussion focused on pressing political matters and the current peace situation in the province. Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of a unified political front to tackle the challenges facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa effectively.

In a gesture of goodwill, Kundi also extended his prayers for the speedy recovery of former Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani, who is currently unwell. The meeting underscored the need for collaborative efforts to enhance governance and stability in the region.