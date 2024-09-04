Wednesday, September 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor urges political unity to address provincial issues

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor urges political unity to address provincial issues
Web Desk
2:37 PM | September 04, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has called for unity among political parties to better address the province’s issues and secure its rights. His remarks came during a meeting with JUI-F leader and former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Zahid Akram Durrani, in Peshawar today.

The discussion focused on pressing political matters and the current peace situation in the province. Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of a unified political front to tackle the challenges facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa effectively.

In a gesture of goodwill, Kundi also extended his prayers for the speedy recovery of former Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani, who is currently unwell. The meeting underscored the need for collaborative efforts to enhance governance and stability in the region.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1725423373.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024