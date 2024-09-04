Kissan Card to benefit farmers economically: Commissioner

MULTAN - Multan division Commissioner Maryam Khan said on Tuesday that the Kissan Card was launched to provide farmers easy access to various government schemes, subsidies and loans. In this regard, a review meeting on the Kissan Card scheme was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Maryam Khan. She said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated a revolutionary scheme to empower farmers economically across the province.

During the meeting, Maryam Khan instructed the Agriculture Department, Bank of Punjab, and district administration to ensure foolproof arrangements for issuance of the card. She maintained that practical steps should be taken to deliver the benefits of government policies to the public.

The commissioner was briefed by officials from the Agriculture Department about the different features of the scheme. It was informed that farmers were being registered online for the programme. Eligible farmers must own up to 12.5 acres of land. Farmers will need to register a mobile SIM against their own CNIC (PMD verified). Those who own land and have their land records available with PLRA will be entitled to loans, the officials remarked.

A digital verification interface will be created between the farmer’s registration database (through PITB) and the PLRA records. Following land registration and verification, further verification will be conducted by NADRA, and PMD. After successful verification, the Chief Minister Kissan Card will be issued to the farmer by the Bank of Punjab.

Initially, loans will be provided to farmers on a first-come, first-served basis. The maximum loan per farmer per season will be Rs150,000 for up to 5 acres of land (Rs30,000 per acre). The loan amount can only be used for the purchase of agricultural inputs such as fertilisers, seeds, etc. So far, 18,628 farmers have been registered in the division.

CM Inspection Team chairperson visits Multan

Chairperson of Chief Minister’s Inspection Team for Crime Surveillance and Special Monitoring Unit Babar Alawdin called on Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani after visiting the South Punjab Secretariat here on Tuesday.

In brief conversation, the both agreed on evolving a mechanism to promote tourism in South Punjab, particularly focusing on potential of events like Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally, Thal Jeep Rally, water sports in Panjnad, marketing of hill station Fort Munro, Sufi tourism in Multan and forts and palaces of Bahawalpur, said a handout. During the meeting, Babar Alawadin stated that resolving public issues was a top priority of the Punjab chief minister. Alawadin praised coherent role of the South Punjab Secretariat in ensuring timely completion of development projects. He commended the plan to establish an IT Park in collaboration with the South Punjab Secretariat and the Multan Chamber of Commerce. Fuad Rabbani shared that the new secretariat, being constructed on 504 kanals of land at a cost of 3.5 billion rupees, was in its final stage of completion.