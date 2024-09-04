KP cabinet expansion stalled as Governor delays signing summary

The expansion and reshuffling of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet has encountered a delay, as Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has yet to sign the summary, which he received nine days ago.

Although the Governor has confirmed receipt of the summary related to the cabinet expansion, he has not made a decision on whether to sign it.

A spokesperson explained that the Governor has not thoroughly reviewed the summary and would not sign it after just a brief examination.

The summary will undergo a detailed review to ensure all constitutional and legal considerations are addressed before any decision is made.

Former Advocate Shumail Butt pointed out that, under the constitution, the Governor is required to either sign the summary or raise objections within 15 days. If objections are raised, the revised summary must be signed within 10 days. If the Governor fails to sign within these timeframes, the summary will be automatically considered approved.

The summary includes the proposal to appoint Ihtisham Ali as an adviser, and Pir Musawar Ghazi, Sohail Afridi, Naik Mohammad, and Humayun Khan as special assistants.