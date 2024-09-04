Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Lady Constable suspended over TikTok video

INP
September 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A lady constable has been suspended from service over making TikTok video in a police uniform in Karachi. According to details, a TikTok video of constable Maria Gill went viral on social media after which DIG South Syed Asad Raza took notice of the videotape and  ordered suspension. Maria, a female constable, is deputed at Gizri police station in Karachi. DIG South said the police is a professional institution and  personnel cannot be allowed for such ‘irresponsible’ behaviour. She demanded of the authorities to review the decision and provide her justice. Earlier in June, the then AIG Karachi took notice of increasing trend of TikTok making in police officials including ladies police constables.

Ex- Karachi police chief has said that the uniform given for performing official duty and not for the personal publicity. “During duty hours making TikTok in uniform is inappropriate,” Imran Yaqoob Minhas had said.

INP

