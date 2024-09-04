Lahore Orange Line Metro Train management delegation visits The Nation, Nawa-i-Waqt offices

LAHORE - A delegation from Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Management, led by Deputy General Manager OPS, Du Dongxian, visited The Nation and Nawa-i-Waqt offices and met Rameeza Majid Nizami, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nawa-e-Waqt Group.

Lt-Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, Chief Operating Officer and heads of all departments were also present. The leadership of both sides agreed to move forward together in the future, including mutual cooperation and promotion of Pakistan-China friendship.

This was the first visit by any media organization from Orange Line Metro Train Management. MD Rameeza Majid Nizami welcomed the delegation and appreciated the Chinese project in improving the transport system in Lahore and providing modern travel facilities to the citizens. In the delegation of Lahore Metro Orange Line were Hajj Muhammad (Deputy General Manager Admin), Tahir Majeed (Manager Comprehensive Management), Taha Khan Azizi (Public Relation Executive), Hafsa Hanif ( Executive Comprehensive Management), Rimshah Butt (Chinese Coordination Executive), Saboor (Public Relation Officer), and Syeda Muskan (Coordination Officer). While on behalf of Nawa-i-Waqt Group Editorial Incharge Saeed Asi, Chief News Editor Dilawar Chaudhary, Manager Human Resources Chaudhary Shafiq Sultan, IT Head Qaiser Nadeem, Chief Reporters Mubashar Hassan & Nadeem Basra, Head Of Finance and Operations Shoaib Aslam, Special Correspondents Khawar Abbas Sandhu and Faisal Idrees Butt were present. Both sides discussed the best outcomes and benefits to the people in the context of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Orange Line Metro Rail project. MD Rameeza Majid Nizami said that she wanted to travel on Orange Line Rail like a common citizen. She gave suggestions to the Orange Line management and said that China had brought many benefits to the people under the CPEC in Pakistan, especially the citizens were benefiting from the travel facilities of the Orange Line. In this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was specially mentioned, who started this project during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Punjab, which today is a major modern source of cheap travelling for people of Lahore. In the meeting, the importance of BRI and CPEC in Pakistan was discussed.

The transfer of advanced technology as a sign of cooperation between China and Pakistan was discussed, while the exchange of ideas between the two sides highlighted the mutual understanding and common goals between the Orange Line and The Nation. She shared her thoughts and perspective with the management team of Orange Line and explained the importance of the role of media in shaping public opinion on large-scale infrastructure projects like the Orange Line. Mr. Du, head of the Chinese delegation, while talking to Col Nadeem Qadri, said, “The atmosphere here in your offices is very peaceful and calm. It will be pleasureable for us to coordinate with The Nation.” On which Col Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri said, “There is a family-like atmosphere in our institution and the name of one of our products is also Family i.e. Weekly Family.” He presented the exclusive publication of Nawa-e-Waqt regarding Belt and Road Initiative and told that only Nawa-e-Waqt was doing research-based publication on BRI in any country including SCO countries. He also showed the congratulatory publication of the Chinese Consulate Lahore in The Nation on the Orange Line rail becoming operational on October 25, 2020, while presenting a special publication of Orange Line’s Jashan Baharan event for 2024. After which the Orange Line delegation visited various departments including Marketing, Editorial, Newsroom, Accounts, Human Resources and Reporting.