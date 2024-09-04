Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Lions Group wins unopposed in Urdu Bazar Association elections

September 04, 2024
LAHORE   -   In the 2024 elections of the Urdu Bazar Association, Lahore, the Lions Group has been declared victorious unopposed. Election Commissioner Azhar Saqib Bhatti announced the election results, stating that when the election schedule was announced, the Justice Group expressed reservations. The schedule was revised in consultation with the Justice Group and with their consent. By the deadline of August 27, only one panel, the Lions Group, had registered, and members of the Justice Group were present at the time of registration. On September 2, the Lions Group also submitted their panel to the Election Commission, completing the 2024 election process for the Urdu Bazar Association. Since no other group participated, the Lions Group has been declared victorious unopposed. Abu Zafar Ghaffari has been given the post of president of the Urdu Bazar Association, Lahore for the year 2024-25.

Javed Iqbal has been elected as secretary general, Sarmad Ali as senior vice president, Mian Faisal as vice president, Ghayasuddin as joint secretary, Muhammad Jamaluddin Afghani as secretary for publications, and Fizaan Akbar as Secretary Finance. Fawaz Niaz will be the chairman and Haji Latif Gujjar will be the patron-in-chief.

Strict adherence to accountability fortifies Army’s integrity: CCC

