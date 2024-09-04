LUMS, FBISE to jointly launch Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced a historic collaboration with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to launch the Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad (PMO). According to official sources, this initiative marks a significant milestone in the academic history of Pakistan, as it is the first time in the county’s history that FBISE will conduct the PMO in partnership with LUMS. As part of this collaboration, they said LUMS has developed a comprehensive syllabus tailored specifically for the PMO. To aid in better preparation and understanding of the contest paper, a model question paper has also been crafted, offering students valuable insights into the format and level of difficulty of the competition. The PMO is open to all students enrolled in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or O Level, Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or A Level, and equivalent qualifications from all educational streams across the country. This inclusive approach ensures that students from diverse educational backgrounds can participate and showcase their mathematical talents on a national platform. In recognition of the outstanding achievements of participants, the high achievers in the PMO will be awarded with prestigious prizes, including cash awards, medals, laptops, and scholarships for admission to top universities in Pakistan. The sources said that these incentives aim to encourage students to pursue excellence in mathematics and inspire a generation of problem-solvers and critical thinkers. The registration for the Pakistan Mathematics Olympiad will commence in mid-September 2024, exclusively on the FBISE website, they added. The students are encouraged to register early and take advantage of this unique opportunity to compete at the highest level and gain recognition for their mathematical prowess.

For more information on the registration process and competition details, please visit the FBISE official website: www.fbise.edu.pk