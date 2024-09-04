Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Main suspects remanded into police custody in playwright 'honey trap' case

September 04, 2024
LAHORE   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over two main accused - Hassan Shah and Rafique alias Fiki - to police on 7-day physical remand in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case.

Earlier, the police produced both accused before ATC Judge Irfan Haider after an identification parade. The investigation officer submitted that both accused were identified in the identification process. Khalilur Rehman Qamar identified both in jail, he added. He requested the court to grant a 20-day physical remand of both accused for investigations. However, the court handed over the accused to police on 7-day physical remand and ordered for their production upon expiry of the remand term, September 10. Meanwhile, the court also extended judicial remand of accused Amna Urooj, in the case, and directed police to complete the challan against her as soon as possible. The police had produced Amna Urooj before the court on completion of her judicial remand. The investigation officer submitted that the challan was being prepared and sought time for its completion. The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July, leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police. The Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against several accused based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

