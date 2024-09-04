Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Mayor Wahab briefs MNA Faryal Talpur on development projects in Karachi

APP
September 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday informed Pakistan Peoples Party’s Women Wing President and Member of the Provincial Assembly Faryal Talpur about the ongoing development projects in Karachi.

Murtaza also con gratulated MNA Faryal Talpur on performing Umrah and presented her with flowers.  The Mayor Karachi further informed her about the performance of municipal institutions during the recent rains in Karachi. He mentioned that the PPP was committed to the development and progress of Karachi and assured that “we will live up to the expectations of the people of Karachi, with visible progress being made.”  Barrister Murtaza Wahab also had a detailed discussion with Faryal Talpur about various issues regarding Karachi.

