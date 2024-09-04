Minister for diagnosing, controlling diseases in animals

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Fazal Hakeem Khan on Tuesday said that increasing production of animals, milk and meat of best breed is our first priority. We should play our role in diagnosing and controlling diseases found in animals.

He expressed these views while presiding over review meeting of new and ongoing development projects of Directorate of Livestock Research and Extension. Secretary Livestock Fakhr Alam, DG Livestock Extension Dr Ejaz Ali, DG Fisheries Arshad Aziz and other relevant officers also attended meeting.

The minister was briefed by Director General and Project Director in detailed on ongoing and new projects.

Fazal Hakeem Khan urged that they should try their best to bring all possible facilities to the people and especially the livestock farmers at their doorsteps by ensuring merit and transparency so that the dream of financial stability and national prosperity of the livestock farmers can be realised.

During briefing it was told that there are 22 ongoing projects and 12 new projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which include culling, animal fattening, poultry development, genetic improvement of indigenous cows, establishment of civil veterinary dispensaries and integrated livestock in merged districts and other projects include animal productivity.

The minister was informed about the ongoing work in the development project of identification of factors with genetic characteristics through laboratory techniques and their gradual spread. Achieving the objectives of the project was found to be satisfactory.

Fazal Hakeem Khan took special interest in the ongoing work on embryo transfer techniques involved in the project - DG Research elaborated on the finer points of the project.

Fisheries Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has a total of 11 projects, including 7 ongoing and 4 new projects. The projects include trout farming, carp fish promotion projects for hot areas include the total cost of these projects is 1400 million rupees. There are plans to build 93 trout fish farms in Malakand and Hazara, of which 89 fish farms have been completed.