Mushfiqur, Shakib guide Bangladesh to historic series win in Rawalpindi

LAHORE - Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the rain-affected second Test, completing a dominant 2-0 series sweep at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

This victory marks Bangladesh’s first-ever Test series win against Pakistan and only their third series win outside home soil.Bangladesh’s seasoned campaigners, Mushfiqur Rahim (22*) and Shakib Al Hasan (21*), were at the crease as their side made history. The duo steadied the ship after Abrar Ahmed claimed his only wicket of the match, dismissing Mominul Haque for 34 with Bangladesh at 153 for four.

Mushfiqur and Shakib’s contributions were instrumental throughout the series. In the first Test, Mushfiqur played a heroic knock of 191, leading Bangladesh to a formidable first-innings total of 565. Shakib, on the other hand, took four wickets, including a crucial three for 44 as Pakistan crumbled for 146 in their second innings.

For Pakistan, this defeat adds to a dismal record, marking their sixth loss in 10 home Tests since their victory over South Africa on 8 February 2021—a winless streak at home spanning 1,303 days. Overall, Pakistan has lost 11 of their last 23 Tests, with only eight wins, since Hasan Ali’s memorable 10-wicket haul against South Africa.This also marks Shan Masood’s fifth consecutive loss as Pakistan’s Test captain since taking over from Babar Azam last year.

The series also saw a disappointing start for Jason Gillespie as Pakistan’s red-ball head coach. With a home Test against England looming on 7 October, Bangladesh’s triumph leaves Pakistan with significant challenges ahead.The series defeat has effectively ended Pakistan’s hopes of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s next June. Pakistan now sits eighth in the nine-team standings with just 16 points from seven Tests.

Resuming their second innings at 42 for no loss, Bangladesh needed 185 to win and reached 122 for two by lunch, wrapping up the series just before tea as the rain held off throughout the day. Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam were the first to fall, dismissed by Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad, respectively. Zakir was bowled on 40 after starting the day at 31, while Shadman added 15 runs to his overnight score of nine, departing with 24 runs to his name.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (38) then forged a crucial 57-run partnership with Mominul Haque, setting Bangladesh on course for a comfortable victory. Litton Das, who scored a remarkable 138 in the first innings after Bangladesh was reduced to 26 for six, was named Player of the Match. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, with 155 runs across two innings and 10 wickets in the series, was deservedly declared Player of the Series.

Scores in Brief

BANGLADESH 262 all-out, 78.4 overs (Litton Das 138, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 78; Khurram Shahzad 6-90, Salman Ali Agha 2-13) and 185-4, 56 overs (Zakir Hasan 40, Najmul Hossain Shanto 38) beat PAKISTAN 274 all-out, 85.1 overs (Saim Ayub 58, Shan Masood 57, Salman Ali Agha 54; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-61, Taskin Ahmed 3-57) and 172 all-out, 46.4 overs (Salman Ali Agha 47*, Mohammad Rizwan 43; Hasan Mahmud 5-43, Nahid Rana 4-44) by 6 wickets.