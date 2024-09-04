Muzammil Murtaza, Aqeel Khan lead the charge into men’s singles semifinals

LAHORE - Muzammil Murtaza, , Muhammad Shoaib, and Yousaf Khalil secured their spots in the men’s singles semifinals after hard-fought victories in the Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament quarterfinals at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad. Muzammil overcame Abdullah Adnan in a thrilling three-set battle, winning 5-7, 7-5, 7-5. Similarly, Muhammad Shoaib staged a strong comeback against Mudassir Murtaza, prevailing 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. Yousaf Khalil defeated Barkatullah 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, while downed Ahmad Nael Qureshi 6-3, 6-1. In the men’s doubles quarterfinals, Mudassir/Shahzad Khan cruised past Talha Khan/Huzaifa Khan 6-1, 6-0, Hamza Roman/Saqib Hayat had to struggle hard to beat Sami Zeb Khan and Abdullah Adnan 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 10-8. In other categories, Bilal Asim, Hamza Roman, and Ahmad Nael Qureshi advanced to the boys U18 semifinals, while Muhammad Junaid and M Hassan Usmani made it to the boys U14 semifinals. Rashid Ali and Ibraheem Gill secured their spots in the boys U12 semifinals.