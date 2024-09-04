Wednesday, September 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

NA defers motion to increase number of SC judges

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
September 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The National Assembly yesterday deferred a motion proposing an increase in the number of judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan after opposition from PTI’s Barrister Ali Gohar Khan.

The motion, previously tabled in the Senate, is reportedly linked to the potential extension of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, who is set to retire on October 25. Media reports suggest that CJP Isa has expressed disinterest in extension through person-specific legislation but may continue if Parliament decides to extend the retirement age of all superior court judges by three years. Separately, Minister for Water Resources Musadik Malik discussed the Green Carpeto Initiative, which plans to cultivate 800,000 acres of barren land in Punjab and Sindh at a cost of Rs 211 billion. Malik assured that Punjab would use its share of water without affecting other provinces and proposed resolving any confusion through discussion. PPP’s Khursheed Shah suggested forming a committee to assess water requirements for the project.

Urdu translation of book ‘The Prophet’s Heir: The Life of Ali ibn Abi Talib’ launched

During the session, several legislative proposals were introduced, including constitutional amendments by Noor Alam. These included a proposal to amend Article 184/3 of the Constitution, mandating that a minimum of nine judges hear public interest cases, with an option for affected parties to appeal within 30 days.

Another bill sought to reserve seats for overseas Pakistanis in the National Assembly, Senate, and provincial assemblies, while a separate proposal aimed to ban dual nationality for Supreme Court and High Court judges and bureaucrats, which was opposed by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The National Assembly also passed a resolution urging the government to provide advanced medical facilities in federal capital hospitals and ensure high-quality healthcare for all patients.

Additionally, Minister Malik responded to a notice about changes to water flow and the allocation of land under the Green Pakistan Initiative, affirming that Punjab and Sindh have identified suitable land for the scheme to enhance agricultural production.

FFC and Farmdar Partner to reduce yield-gap with AI and Space Technology

Tags:

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1725423373.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024