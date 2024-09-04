Wednesday, September 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Omar Ayub calls for probe committee on enforced disappearances

Omar Ayub calls for probe committee on enforced disappearances
Web Desk
7:17 PM | September 04, 2024
National

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, has called for the formation of a committee to investigate enforced disappearances.

During Wednesday's National Assembly session, the senior PTI leader urged the government to address the resignation of BNP leader Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal seriously.

Ayub emphasized the importance of not downplaying the issues that led to Mengal's decision to step down from his National Assembly seat. He also remarked that no one has the authority to issue certificates of patriotism.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1725423373.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024