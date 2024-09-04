Omar Ayub calls for probe committee on enforced disappearances

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, has called for the formation of a committee to investigate enforced disappearances.

During Wednesday's National Assembly session, the senior PTI leader urged the government to address the resignation of BNP leader Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal seriously.

Ayub emphasized the importance of not downplaying the issues that led to Mengal's decision to step down from his National Assembly seat. He also remarked that no one has the authority to issue certificates of patriotism.