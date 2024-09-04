Opposition in Sindh Assembly decry rain damage to Karachi roads

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly echoed the concerns and criticism of opposition lawmakers over the damage to roads and streets during the recent short spells of light to moderate rain in the city. In response to separate call attention notices from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Muhammad Aamir Siddiqui and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-backed Sunni Ittehad Council’s Muhammad Shabbir, the LG minister stated that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), under the Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (Click) project, had either built or restored 400 roads and streets in the city.

“The recent rains have damaged around 15 of these roads,” he said, assuring lawmakers that the provincial government would investigate the damages. Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani assured the concerned lawmakers that those responsible for the damage to newly constructed or recently repaired roads and streets across the city would be held accountable. He added that consultants for various development projects had been asked to submit review reports on this matter. The MQM-P lawmaker’s notice highlighted that only 20-30 mm of rain in his constituency caused severe damage due to a lack of patchwork despite multiple complaints. “Areas affected include Lasbella, Patel Para, Gurumandir, Jahangir Road, Jail Road, Jail Chowrangi, PIB Colony, Meena Bazar, Martin Quarters, and Clayton Quarters,” the notice stated.

Mr Siddiqui noted that the city’s road infrastructure had been badly affected by even brief spells of light rain. Ghani assures PA of accountability of those responsible for substandard work

“Jahangir Road was freshly constructed just eight months ago and has been completely damaged,” he lamented, adding that the road behind Bilawal House in the Clifton area was also damaged.

He suggested that the house be informed about the technology used by KMC in road construction, which he claimed led to the destruction of roads within three months. He proposed transferring the responsibility for construction and repairs from the city’s municipality to the provincial government’s works and services department.

Mr Siddiqui also criticised the city mayor and town chairmen for not improving the city and stated that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation had been problematic since coming under the mayor’s administration.

The LG minister explained that repair work on the main roads in Karachi damaged by rainwater would be carried out in the first phase after the monsoon season ends. Work on smaller roads and streets would follow in the second phase. He mentioned that monsoon rains in Karachi had persisted for a prolonged period and that, after repairing major arteries, work would immediately begin to restore smaller roads, alleys, and streets.

Mr Ghani stated that repair work on damaged roads could not commence during the monsoon rains. “The KMC and towns have been directed to survey the damaged roads and streets so that restoration work can begin promptly after the rains,” he said. He noted that some areas of the city had received up to 200 to 250 mm of rain in various spells and that Karachi and other parts of the province had experienced heavy rains in previous monsoons as well.

In response to another call attention notice from Jamaat-i-Islami’s lone lawmaker Muhammad Farooq, Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Linjar said that the police were working to protect the public at great personal risk. “It is our responsibility to maintain law and order, and the provincial government will fulfil this responsibility,” he added.

Earlier, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon gave a policy statement, stating that the provincial government had made adequate preparations before the monsoon rains, which helped keep the situation under control and prevented major damage.

“The chief minister and the entire provincial administration were active, which prevented significant damage,” he added. He also affirmed the provincial government’s commitment to combating drug proliferation in society and promised to take all possible measures to address the issue.

Meanwhile, Speaker Syed Awais Shah scheduled Friday for a discussion on an adjournment motion submitted by PPP lawmaker Nisar Ahmed Khurho. The adjournment motion sought a discussion on the implementation of the Water Accord by the Indus River System Authority.

The house was adjourned to Tuesday (today).