Pakistan achieves historic $8 billion agri exports milestone: Jam Kamal

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development for Pakistan’s agricultural sector, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said that the country’s agricultural exports have reached the record level of $8 billion for the first time.

This achievement marks the first time in history that Pakistan’s agricultural exports have hit this target, reflecting the sector’s growing strength and potential. The minister said this in virtual meetings held on Tuesday with the Sectoral Council for Rice and the Council for Dairy and its Products. The minister lauded the progress made by these sectors, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to the national economy. He assured council members that their recommendations would be presented to the National Export Development Board (NEDB), which is chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for the formulation of concrete and practical steps to further boost exports. “This is the first time these councils are being given the due weight they deserve. I have personally observed that this platform is truly representative of the sector, and it needs to be revamped and restructured to strengthen it further. Our goal is to increase export volumes, and we will do everything we can to support this,” the minister stated during the meetings.

The Sectoral Council for Rice, which has successfully achieved a $4 billion export target, received special commendation from the minister. The minister encouraged the council to set its sights on a $5 billion target for the coming year, indicating the government’s confidence in the sector’s ability to continue its upward trajectory. Shahzad Malik, the chairman of the Rice Council, expressed optimism about the future, noting that if favorable climatic conditions persist and export activities continue to grow at the current pace, Pakistan could potentially reach a $10 billion rice export target by 2030.

The minister observed Pakistan’s leading position in the European and Gulf markets in the rice sector but emphasized the need to focus on producing pesticide-free products to maintain this edge. He acknowledged concerns raised by exporters regarding tariff and energy rates, which are crucial for maintaining global competitiveness. “Your concerns will be genuinely addressed, and we will take practical steps to ensure that these issues do not hinder your growth,” he assured. In the meeting with the Council for Dairy and its Products, members highlighted several challenges facing the dairy industry, including low productivity levels compared to regional competitors. They stressed the need for policies that enhance dairy production through quality feed and better farming practices. The minister called for a comprehensive strategy to boost the dairy industry. He noted that while top multinational dairy companies are exploring opportunities in Pakistan, capacity issues and the high cost of doing business must be addressed to fully capitalize on these opportunities. Council members emphasized the need for a level playing field and called for measures to reduce the cost of business in order to compete effectively on a global scale. The minister acknowledged these concerns and assured the council that the government is committed to resolving these issues.