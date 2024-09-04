Pakistan drops to eighth position in ICC Test rankings

Bangladesh achieved a historic milestone by securing their first-ever series win over Pakistan, with a six-wicket triumph in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 185, Bangladesh reached the goal by losing four wickets, 25 minutes before tea on the fifth and final day, completing a 2-0 series sweep.

Pakistan's back-to-back losses to Bangladesh on home soil caused a fall from sixth to eighth place in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings, with their rating dropping to 76 points.

The ICC's website reported, "Pakistan dropped two places in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings, falling to eighth position after a surprising series defeat at home to Bangladesh. The hosts, previously sixth, have been overtaken by the West Indies and now sit eighth with 76 rating points. This is the lowest rating Pakistan has held in the Test rankings since 1965, except for a brief period when they were unranked due to a lack of matches."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh gained 13 rating points but remains in ninth place, just below Pakistan.

Pakistan’s captain, Shan Masood, voiced disappointment over the loss, noting that the team had not addressed their previous mistakes. Coach Jason Gillespie echoed these concerns, emphasizing the need for the team to improve in certain areas and maintain consistency.

ICC TEST RANKINGS

1. Australia – 124 points

2. India – 120 points

3. England – 108 points

4. South Africa – 104 points

5. New Zealand – 96 points

6. Sri Lanka – 83 points

7. West Indies – 77 points

8. Pakistan – 76 points

9. Bangladesh – 66 points

10. Ireland – 26 points

11. Zimbabwe – 4 points

12. Afghanistan – 0 points