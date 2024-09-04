Pakistan’s Ayesha secures bronze in Asian Junior Boxing Championship

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Ayesha Mumtaz, a talented young boxer from Sargodha, has advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing Asian Junior (Boys and Girls) and School (Boys and Girls) Boxing Championship, being held in Al Ain City, Abu Dhabi. In a quarterfinal match, Ayesha delivered an impressive performance, overpowering Thi Hong Yen Nguyen of Chinese Taipei to secure a bronze medal for Pakistan. The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has acknowledged the dedication and hard work of Ayesha Mumtaz, her coaches, her parents, and everyone who has contributed to her success. This achievement highlights Ayesha’s skill, determination, and the support system that has propelled her to excel at the highest level of continental competition in Asia for juniors. PBF President M Khalid Mahmood and whole family of Pakistan Boxing Federation congratulate Ayesha Mumtaz, her coach, family on Ayesha Mumtaz’s victory and wish for securing laurels for Pakistan.