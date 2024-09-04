Pakistan to raise Kashmir, Palestine issues at UNGA

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is set to raise the Kashmir and the Palestine issues at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) during its annual General Debate. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to address the UNGA during its annual General Debate on September 26, according to a provisional list of speakers released by the UN - as global leaders convene to discuss ongoing conflicts in Palestine, Ukraine, and Sudan. Pakistan has consistently used the UN platform to voice its stance on crucial global and regional issues, including Islamophobia, Kashmir, Palestine, terrorism, and climate change. Pakistani diplomats said the PM will focus on the regional and global issues. “Kashmir and Palestine issues are close to our hearts, they will be our main agenda,” said one diplomat. He said the PM has also been raising these two issues at other forums. “Pakistan wants early solution to these issues,” he maintained.

The 79th session of the General Assembly, which officially begins on September 10, will take place amid rising global tensions, with active conflicts in Palestine, Ukraine, and Sudan being central topics of discussion. This will mark Prime Minister Sharif’s second speech to the General Assembly, having last addressed it in 2022. More than 130 world leaders have confirmed their participation in the debate, according to Monica Greylay, the spokesperson for the UN General Assembly. These leaders will discuss matters related to international peace and security. The UN regularly updates its provisional list of speakers in the weeks leading up to the session to accommodate any changes in attendance, schedules, and speaking slots for leaders, ministers, and ambassadors. Key issues likely to be addressed at the UNGA include Russia’s war on Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza, where an Israeli military campaign initiated last October has resulted in over 40,000 Palestinian deaths. The ongoing power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which escalated into a large-scale conflict in April 2023, will also be a significant topic. Conservative estimates suggest the Sudan conflict has claimed at least 15,500 lives, with some estimates reaching as high as 150,000.

Sharif’s last address to the UNGA in 2022 occurred in the wake of climate-induced floods that devastated Pakistan, killing over 1,700 people across the country. The United Nations will host hundreds of world leaders, policymakers, experts, and advocates in September for the High-Level week of the 79th session of the UNGA. The week, from September 21 to 28, will feature a packed schedule of summits and high-level events mandated by UNGA resolutions and the United Nations Secretary-General. The high-level General Debate will kick off on September 24. Preceding the debate is the Summit of the Future, scheduled for September 22 and 23.

Following this, a high-level event on the Existential Threats of Sea-Level Rise will be held on September 25.

Additionally, Climate Week NYC 2024, the largest annual climate event of its kind, will run from September 22 to 29. This event brings together business leaders, political figures, local decision-makers, and civil society representatives to drive climate action and accelerate progress.

Hosted by Climate Group in coordination with the UNGA and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC features over 600 events and activities aimed at championing change and promoting sustainable development.