Pakistan, US discuss Afghan refugees, economic coop

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United States yesterday discussed Afghanistan and regional issues. Ambassador of the United States in Islamabad Donald Blome called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to exchange views.

In the meeting, “they discussed various aspects of Pakistan-US bilateral relations including the avenues for enhanced cooperation in diverse fields,” said the Foreign Office in a statement. It added: “They also discussed matters relating to the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.” Later, US Mission spokesperson Jonathan Lalley said US Ambassador Donald Blome met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar.

“The Ambassador and Deputy Prime Minister discussed a broad range of bilateral and regional issues, including the protection of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, economic cooperation, security and counterterrorism and regional cooperation,” the spokesperson said. Lalley added: “The Ambassador welcomed the opportunity to hear from the Deputy Prime Minister on Pakistan’s priorities in the lead-up to the UN General Assembly as Pakistan prepares to begin its term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.”

The Biden administration has maintained consistent engagement with the Pakistani government. With a new government in Pakistan and the US preparing for its own elections, both nations have an opportunity to reshape their bilateral ties in response to evolving priorities amid global power competition. Historically, US-Pakistan relations have been heavily influenced by security concerns, especially in relation to Afghanistan and counterterrorism efforts.

The US has provided military aid to Pakistan and collaborated with it in regional counterterrorism operations. However, following the US abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan, American priorities have shifted toward countering China in the Asia-Pacific, which has also impacted its policy toward South Asia. The 2024 US Presidential elections will be crucial in shaping the next phase of U.S.-Pakistan relations. While key policy areas, such as security cooperation, are expected to remain steady, the evolving geopolitical landscape and internal political dynamics in both countries will significantly influence the trajectory of this bilateral relationship.