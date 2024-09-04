Persistent rain causes problems for citizens

SARGODHA - As persistent rainfall since Tuesday morning brought the weather pleasant, it also caused problems for citizens of the city. According to details, the city has experienced periodic rain, resulting in water logging in various areas of the city. Local residents have reported rainwater in several areas, leading to traffic congestion and difficulties in commuting. Markets and streets have been inundated, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and shoppers. Despite the challenges, district administration was striving hard to drain rainwater out from low lying areas and restore normalcy. The Met department predicted a chance of more rain in Sargodha region for next 24 hours.