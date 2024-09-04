Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Petition challenges travel ban linked to Pakistan National Identity List

Web Desk
1:04 PM | September 04, 2024
National

A significant legal challenge has emerged regarding travel restrictions imposed by Pakistani authorities. A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) contesting the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) move to bar individuals from traveling abroad by including their names in the Pakistan National Identity List (PNIL).

The petition, submitted by Azhar Siddique, argues that the FIA's recent notification to include names in the PNIL is unlawful. According to the petitioner, the FIA does not possess the legal authority to enforce such travel restrictions. Siddique contends that there is no existing legislation that permits the restriction of citizens' international travel under the PNIL framework.

The PNIL, maintained by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), comprises individuals suspected of involvement in serious criminal activities, including terrorism, money laundering, and fraud. The list is utilized by various law enforcement agencies, such as the FIA, police, and intelligence bodies, to monitor and track individuals deemed a threat to national security or under investigation for criminal offenses.

The petition seeks a judicial declaration to invalidate the PNIL notification, asserting that the current implementation of the list infringes on individual rights without proper legal backing. The Lahore High Court's forthcoming decision could set a precedent on the balance between national security measures and individual freedoms in Pakistan.

