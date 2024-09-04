PFF name probables of SAFF U-17 Men's championship in Bhutan

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has named 26 probables for the U17 national camp to be held in Abbottabad from September 5 in preparation for the SAFF U17 Men’s Championship 2024.

The green shirts will kick off their campaign against Nepal on September 21 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, the host Bhutan on September 23 and Sri Lanka on September 25 at the same venue.

The seven-nation tournament will be played in Bhutan from September 20 to 30. Pakistan are placed in Group B with Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka while India Maldives and Bangladesh are in Group A.

Sajjad Mehmood will serve as the head coach with Hassan Baloch assisting him as the assistant coach and Nouman Ibrahim taking on the role of goalkeeping coach.

Defenders:

Abdul Rehman, M. Husnain Saleem, Najeem Khan, Sameer Ahmed, Ubaid Ullah Khan, Majid Ali, Syed Muhammad Aabis Raza and Umar Javed

Midfielders:

Abdul Samad, Muhammad Faraz, Farhad, Haroon Rashed, Hikmat Ullah, Khobaib Khan, M. Shahab Ahmed and Muhammad Khan

Forwards:

Abdul Ghani, Husnain Wali Raza, Subhan Karim, Shahraf Khan, Muhammad Talha Khan and Syed Kabir Ali Shah

Goal Keepers:

Aadil Ali Khan, Balach Khan, Ghulam Abbas and Kashif