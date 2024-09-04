Wednesday, September 04, 2024
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry rules out talks with May 9 perpetrators

10:27 PM | September 04, 2024
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Talal Chaudhry declared on Wednesday that no negotiations will be held with those responsible for the events of May 9 last year.

He emphasized that even if the government falls or amendments occur, talks will not proceed. Chaudhry urged those involved in the May 9 unrest to distance themselves from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In contrast, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nadeem Afzal Chan called for national dialogue, stressing the need for talks during this critical time. He noted the silence of key figures, including PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, and recalled that the PPP had previously faced military court trials.

