Police arrest 17 outlaws 

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad police have apprehended 17 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs, and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the Islamabad Police teams arrested five absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city.

DIG Islamabad directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.