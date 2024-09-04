Pregnant woman among those who died - official

London - A pregnant woman was among the 12 people who died after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the English Channel, the mayor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, Frédéric Cuvillier, tells the BBC. Meanwhile, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed that those killed in the incident included “about 10 women, some of whom were minors”. The UK’s border security and asylum minister, Dame Angela Eagle, says there’s a “worrying trend” that boats are being filled with more people than in the past. The quality of boats is also “deteriorating”, she says, meaning “these crossings are getting more and more dangerous as time goes on”. The large rubber dinghy began breaking up and by the time rescue vessels were at the scene mid-morning, all those who’d been on board were in the water.

In a major operation, they were brought to shore by boat and helicopter. Just outside Boulogne-sur-Mer, an emergency centre was set up to provide medical treatment for those less badly injured. Others were taken to hospital.

France’s interior minister Gérald Darmanin came to Boulogne this afternoon to offer condolences to the bereaved and thanks to the emergency services.