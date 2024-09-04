Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif honors heroic excavator driver Mohibullah

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised the bravery of excavator driver Mohibullah, who risked his own life to save individuals trapped during the flash flood in Qila Abdullah.

During a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, Prime Minister Sharif lauded Mohibullah’s courage and selflessness. "You are the hero of the nation for saving precious lives by showing immense bravery," the Prime Minister remarked.

In recognition of his heroism, the Prime Minister awarded Mohibullah 2.5 million rupees on behalf of the Government of Pakistan. Additionally, he announced that Mohibullah’s children would receive free education up to the university level and that his family would be provided with free health facilities.

Expressing his gratitude, Mohibullah thanked the Prime Minister and the government for their acknowledgment and support. He described the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister as an honor and expressed deep appreciation for the recognition of his efforts.

The Prime Minister also noted that the entire nation, including himself, is proud of Mohibullah and commended his profound commitment to humanity.