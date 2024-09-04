PSX gains 73 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX gained 73.02 points on Tuesday, showing a positive change of 0.09 percent, closing at 78,356.32 points against 78,283.30 points on the last working day. A total of 436,672,976 shares were traded during the day as compared to 457,280,204 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.255 billion against Rs15.874 billion on the last trading day. As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 203 of them recorded gains and 167 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 73 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 83,941,688 shares at Rs11.13 per share, Symmetry Group Limited with 37,132,050 shares at Rs9.99 per share and Agha Steel Industries with 21,567,881 shares at Rs13.88 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs139.17 per share price, closing at Rs7,000.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs66.56 rise in its per share price to Rs3,510.73. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs163.50 per share, closing at Rs 17,435.50, followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 67.38 decline to close at Rs 606.46.