Wednesday, September 04, 2024
PTI meets Mengal; resignation stands firm

3:38 PM | September 04, 2024
A delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and Asad Qaiser, met with Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the leader of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), at the Parliament Lodges on Wednesday. The meeting aimed to persuade Mengal to reconsider his resignation from the National Assembly, which he announced the previous day.

The PTI delegation, which also included Sahibzada Hamid Raza from Sunni Ittehad Council, Raoof Hassan, and Aamir Dogar, urged Mengal to retract his resignation. However, according to sources, Mengal remained steadfast in his decision and refused to withdraw his resignation.

After the meeting, the PTI delegation departed without securing a change in Mengal's stance.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also arrived at the Parliament Lodges in an attempt to convince Mengal to reconsider his decision. The efforts of both parties reflect the significance of Mengal's position and the impact of his resignation on the political landscape.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s decision to step down has drawn attention from multiple political parties, highlighting ongoing tensions within the National Assembly.

