Punjab govt set to guide youth on path to financial independence: CM Maryam

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday chaired a review meeting on matters related to skills development fund in order to make youth a productive human resource. “Youth will be trained in modern market-driven technologies to excel in the global job market,” said the chief minister while emphasizing that talented youth guaranteed a strong economy. Terming the youth a valuable asset of any country, the chief minister stated that youth will be guided on the path of financial independence through the Punjab Skills Development Fund. Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the authorities concerned that youth will be given IT skills and on-job training through Punjab Skills Development Fund. She was also apprised of the complete roadmap of Punjab Skills Development Fund in this regard. The CM was apprised that the Chief Minister Internship Program has been started in Punjab. She was further briefed that admission to courses for internships and IT skills has been made merit-based for youth. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Chairperson Task Force on Skills Development MPA Adnan Afzal Chatha attended the meeting. Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Implementation Danish Afzal, CEO PSDF Ahmed Haleem Khan and other relevant officers were also present. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday put all relevant departments on high alert in view of fear of urban flooding due to heavy rains. She directed DG Khan administration to remain ready to cope with floods and landslides in Mount Sulaiman area. Madam chief minister also directed the authorities concerned to ensure drainage of rainwater as soon as possible and make arrangements for early drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas of all cities including Lahore. She added that rain water should not be visible on roads and streets for a long time and all resources should be utilized. The CM directed district administrations, PDMA, Rescue 1122 and other relevant organizations to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation. She also directed traffic wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic during rain.