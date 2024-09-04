Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted in Pakistan, Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be observed on September 17

Rabi-ul-Awwal moon not sighted in Pakistan, Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be observed on September 17
Web Desk
10:17 PM | September 04, 2024
National

Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, announced that the moon for the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan. As a result, the 1st of Rabi-ul-Awwal will begin on September 6, 2024.

After thorough consultations and reviews of reports from across the country, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad confirmed the committee's decision.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), will be celebrated on September 17, 2024.

