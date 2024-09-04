Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today for Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to convene today in Islamabad to observe the moon sighting for Rabi-ul-Awwal 1446 Hijri. The meeting, presided over by Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will determine whether the new moon has been sighted, marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Religious scholars and representatives from various regions of the country will participate in the meeting to provide their observations. The final announcement regarding the sighting of the moon will be made based on these reports, which will be communicated to the nation later in the evening.

Rabi-ul-Awwal is a significant month in the Islamic calendar, marking the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and the sighting of the moon is eagerly awaited by Muslims across the country.