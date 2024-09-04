Rupee sheds 6 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 06 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.70 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.64. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.50 and Rs280 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 26 paisas to close at Rs308.18 against the last day’s closing of Rs308.44, according to the SBP. The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.90, whereas a decrease of 37 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs365.72 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs366.09. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisas and 01 paisa to close at Rs75.88 and Rs74.26 respectively.