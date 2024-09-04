Wednesday, September 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sabalenka storms into US Open semis for fourth year, set to battle Navarro

Sabalenka storms into US Open semis for fourth year, set to battle Navarro
M Zawar
8:24 PM | September 04, 2024
Sports

Belarusian powerhouse Aryna Sabalenka secured her spot in the U.S. Open semi-finals for the fourth consecutive year by defeating China's Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 6-2 on Tuesday. Sabalenka, who also triumphed over Zheng to claim her second Australian Open title earlier this year, dominated the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium with her powerful forehand.

Zheng, fresh from her Olympic victory, struggled with fatigue and managed just 44% of her first serves. Sabalenka capitalized on Zheng's errors, breaking her serve twice in the first set and maintaining pressure in the second with minimal unforced errors. The match concluded with Sabalenka delivering a decisive unreturnable serve.

Sabalenka now advances to face American Emma Navarro, a player she defeated in the fourth round at Roland Garros but lost to on the hard courts of Indian Wells earlier this year. Anticipating a tough match, Sabalenka praised Navarro's form and expressed her eagerness for the upcoming battle.

Fazlur Rehman urges CJP for expedited hearing on Interest-Free financial system

Tags:

M Zawar

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1725423373.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024