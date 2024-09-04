Sabalenka storms into US Open semis for fourth year, set to battle Navarro

Belarusian powerhouse secured her spot in the U.S. Open semi-finals for the fourth consecutive year by defeating China's Zheng Qinwen 6-1, 6-2 on Tuesday. Sabalenka, who also triumphed over Zheng to claim her second Australian Open title earlier this year, dominated the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium with her powerful forehand.

Zheng, fresh from her Olympic victory, struggled with fatigue and managed just 44% of her first serves. Sabalenka capitalized on Zheng's errors, breaking her serve twice in the first set and maintaining pressure in the second with minimal unforced errors. The match concluded with Sabalenka delivering a decisive unreturnable serve.

Sabalenka now advances to face American Emma Navarro, a player she defeated in the fourth round at Roland Garros but lost to on the hard courts of Indian Wells earlier this year. Anticipating a tough match, Sabalenka praised Navarro's form and expressed her eagerness for the upcoming battle.