Saqlain Mushtaq to lead Panthers as mentor for Champions One-Day Cup

Renowned former Pakistan cricketer has been appointed as the mentor for the Panthers in the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup, scheduled to take place in Faisalabad from September 12 to 29.

The Panthers have been allocated the Inzamam-ul-Haq Cricket Academy in Multan for their training and preparation throughout the 2024-25 domestic cricket season. Saqlain, widely celebrated for revolutionizing spin bowling with the invention of the "Doosra," brings a wealth of experience to the Panthers.

His illustrious career is marked by numerous accolades, including setting the record for the most ODI wickets in a calendar year in 1996 and 1997, taking consecutive 10-wicket hauls against India, and being the only Pakistani bowler to claim a hat-trick in an ODI World Cup. Saqlain's expertise has also been sought by top cricketing nations, having coached Pakistan, England, New Zealand, West Indies, and Bangladesh.

This year's Champions One-Day Cup promises to be a fiercely competitive tournament, featuring the country's 150 top cricketers. The 50-over format will be played in a single-league format, with most matches beginning at 3 pm. A total of three playoffs will be held over four days, culminating in the final on Sunday, September 29. The Panthers will kick off their campaign against Misbah-ul-Haq's Wolves on September 12, followed by games against Dolphins, Lions, and Stallions.

Reflecting on his new role, expressed his enthusiasm for mentoring the Panthers, emphasizing the significance of the Champions One-Day Cup as a crucial stepping stone for young talent in Pakistan. "Preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin with the Champions One-Day Cup, and I am thrilled to play a key role as a mentor for the Panthers. My objective is clear: to elevate these players' performance and push them to their maximum potential so we can defend our title with distinction," he said.

Saqlain also highlighted the importance of the tournament in shaping the future of Pakistan cricket. "The Champions One-Day Cup is more than just a competition; it’s a critical stepping stone for young talent and a cornerstone of Pakistan cricket’s future," he added. "I urge players, fans, and all stakeholders to fully support this year’s Champions One-Day Cup. Together, we can ensure its success, laying a strong foundation for the bright and robust future of Pakistan cricket."

PANTHERS’ FIXTURES

12 Sep Wolves vs Panthers (d/n)

14 Sep Dolphins vs Panthers (d/n)

16 Sep Lions vs Panthers (d)

21 Sep Panthers vs Stallions (d/n)