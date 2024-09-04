Sarfaraz Ahmed appointed Mentor for Dolphins in Champions One-Day Cup

Two-time ICC event winner has been appointed as the mentor for the Dolphins, a team based at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday.

The Dolphins will be one of five teams competing in the upcoming Champions One-Day Cup, scheduled to take place in Faisalabad from September 12 to 29. The Dolphins will kick off their campaign on September 14 against Saqlain Mushtaq’s Panthers, followed by matches against Misbah-ul-Haq’s Wolves on September 17, Shoaib Malik’s Stallions on September 19, and Waqar Younis’ Lions on September 22.

, renowned for his leadership and wicketkeeping skills, brings a wealth of experience to the Dolphins. His achievements include captaining Pakistan to victories in the ICC U19 World Cup 2006 and ICC Champions Trophy 2017, being a member of the Pakistan side that won the ACC Asia Cup 2012, and leading Pakistan to the No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I Team Rankings.

Sarfaraz is also the first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter to score a World Cup century, achieving this feat against Ireland in Adelaide in 2015. He holds the record for the most dismissals in an ODI (with six catches) and is one of only two wicketkeepers to have captained in 50 or more ODIs. Additionally, Sarfaraz ranks 17th on the ODI list of wicketkeepers with 2,000 runs and 100 dismissals. He has represented Pakistan in two 50-over World Cups and one T20 World Cup.

Speaking about his new role, Sarfaraz said, "Mentoring a highly-rated Dolphins side in what promises to be a keenly contested and hard-fought tournament is something I’m eagerly looking forward to. This will be a new experience for me, and I’m excited about the opportunity to learn and further develop my skills as a cricket professional."

He added, "What makes this role even more exciting and challenging is that I will also be participating in the tournament as a player. While my passion and drive to win each match remain as strong as ever, my role will also involve supporting and assisting the captain, players, and coaching staff to enhance their skills and become better players."

Sarfaraz also expressed his commitment to the role and his desire to make a significant impact on the Dolphins side, with which he has shared many memorable matches. "With the country’s best players and top-notch coaches under the watchful eyes of experienced former stalwarts as mentors, I am confident that this Champions One-Day Cup will exceed the expectations of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the passionate Pakistan cricket fans, whose unwavering support is always crucial. I believe all players will deliver their best performances, making this tournament an overwhelming success."

DOLPHINS’ MATCHES:

14 Sep Dolphins v Panthers

17 Sep Dolphins v Wolves

19 Sep Stallions v Dolphins

22 Sep Dolphins v Lions