Wednesday, September 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SC issued judgment for removal of restaurants to protect environment: CJP

SC issued judgment for removal of restaurants to protect environment: CJP
NEWS WIRE
September 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday remarked that the top court has issued judgment for removal of restaurants from Margalla Hills National Park to protect the natural environment.  The court reserved its verdict on the review petition against the verdict for removal of restaurants including Monal from national park. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the review petition against the verdict for removal of restaurants. Lawyer Naeem Bukhari appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner. The CJP remarked that the country was destroyed by climate change, but the goal here is to just make money. If permission was given to build a small hut, big palaces were built. He said that if restaurants are built everywhere in the National Park area, then Islamabad may be affected by landslides.Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa questioned, “What is the FIA’s business with this matter, because many times people get cases filed against themselves. He remarked that this is a matter of fundamental rights, the rights of animals in the national park.

Strict adherence to accountability fortifies Army’s integrity: CCC

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1725346765.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024