SC issued judgment for removal of restaurants to protect environment: CJP

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Tuesday remarked that the top court has issued judgment for removal of restaurants from Margalla Hills National Park to protect the natural environment. The court reserved its verdict on the review petition against the verdict for removal of restaurants including Monal from national park. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the review petition against the verdict for removal of restaurants. Lawyer Naeem Bukhari appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner. The CJP remarked that the country was destroyed by climate change, but the goal here is to just make money. If permission was given to build a small hut, big palaces were built. He said that if restaurants are built everywhere in the National Park area, then Islamabad may be affected by landslides.Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa questioned, “What is the FIA’s business with this matter, because many times people get cases filed against themselves. He remarked that this is a matter of fundamental rights, the rights of animals in the national park.