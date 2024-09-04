Senior journalist shot dead in Mastung

In a tragic incident, senior journalist Nisar Lehri was shot dead in the Gul Kand area of Mastung, Balochistan. According to police, Lehri, who served as the Press Club's secretary, was killed due to a land dispute.

The President of the Press Club, Faiz Durani, has called for the immediate arrest of those responsible, while SP Mastung has confirmed that raids are underway to apprehend the culprits.

This incident follows the recent murder of another journalist, Bachal Ghuniyo, who was associated with Awaz TV. Ghuniyo was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Rawanti, Ghotki, Sindh, last month. After the attack, the assailants fled the scene, and Ghuniyo's body was taken to Ubauro Hospital. Police suspect that his killing may have been motivated by an old feud.

In another recent case, journalist Nasrullah Gadani was fatally shot in Ghotki in May. Gadani was attacked by armed men near Mirpur Mathelo while on his way to the local Press Club.

He sustained severe injuries and was initially treated at Mirpur Mathelo DHQ hospital before being transferred to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan and later to Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi. Despite undergoing surgery, Gadani succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.