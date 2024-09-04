Settlement of Karachi issues govt’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and appreciated his economic policies which led to the reduction in the inflation rate to a single-digit.

The MQM delegation, which was headed by party chairman and Minister for Science and Technology, Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and comprised MNAs Dr Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal and Syed Aminul Haq, also lauded the prime minister’s business-friendly policies and measures to boost country’s exports, according to a PM Office press release.

Calling the MQM a key coalition partner, the prime minister said that the work on national development initiatives was at a swift pace in coordination with the coalition parties. He assured the delegation that the resolution of the issues confronting Karachi city was among the government’s priorities for it being the most important one and a backbone of the national economy.

Speaking exclusively to The Nation, senior MQM Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar said the delegation reminded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of the urgency of introducing the amendments in the National Assembly to establish a local government system.

He explained that under the proposed amendments, Clause 1 of Article 140-A of the Constitution would be modified to read: “The Federation shall, by law, establish a local government system throughout the country, whereby political, administrative, and financial responsibility and authority shall be devolved to the elected representatives of the local governments.”

The proposed law aims to establish metropolitan city governments in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi Division, Quetta, and every city with a population of more than five million, Farooq Sattar said.

Similarly, he mentioned that under the proposed amendments, municipal city governments would be established in cities with populations ranging from one million to five million; municipal governments for cities with populations of 500,000 to one million; town governments for towns with populations between 100,000 and 500,000; district governments for all rural districts; and town committees for towns with populations between 100,000 and 500,000. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the delegation that he would discuss these constitutional amendments proposed by MQM Pakistan with other coalition partners.

Dr. Farooq Sattar also mentioned that the delay in payments for various federal government projects in Karachi was raised with the Prime Minister. He further stated that the issue of missing persons belonging to MQM was also brought up. He noted that 150 people have been missing since 2014 from Karachi, with no information about their whereabouts.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Advisor to the PM Rana Sanaullah, and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present.