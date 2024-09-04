Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Shan Masood apologises after series loss to Bangladesh

Azhar Khan
September 04, 2024
LAHORE   -   Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has publicly apologised to the nation following Pakistan’s 2-0 series defeat against Bangladesh. Speaking at the post-match press conference on Tuesday, Masood acknowledged the team’s shortcomings and emphasised the urgent need for reforms in Pakistan cricket. “We sincerely apologise to the nation. Our collective goal must be to work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” Masood said.

He highlighted the importance of including more experienced players in the Test format to strengthen the team’s performance. “I am very grateful that the selectors and all of us approach the playing XIs with a democratic mindset,” he added. Masood praised Bangladesh for their disciplined approach, which ultimately led to their historic series victory over Pakistan. “We must respect our opponents. Every team has its own strengths, and Bangladesh’s discipline outshone ours in both Test matches,” hesaid.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s performance, the Test captain admitted that the team made numerous mistakes throughout the series and stressed the importance of addressing these issues. “We need to thoroughly analyze our mistakes, and we made quite a few in this series. Test cricket demands a high level of fitness, both mentally and physically, and that’s an area we need to improve on.”

Masood also shed light on the decision to field an all-pace attack in the first Test, explaining that it was influenced by concerns over the pacers’ fitness. “We opted for four pacers in the first Test to manage their workload. Unfortunately, when we switched to three pacers in the second Test, we ended up losing a bowler in each innings,” he explained.

Azhar Khan

