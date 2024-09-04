SHC again suspends PEMRA’s ban on PTI founder, party coverage

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) has once again suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) notification banning coverage of PTI founder and the party, overturning PEMRA’s order from May 31, 2023.

The court’s division bench, consisting of Chief Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Javad Akbar, rejected PEMRA’s appeal against the earlier suspension of its notification by a single judge.

During today’s hearing, PTI’s lawyer, Barrister Ali Tahir, argued that after the initial suspension of the May 31 notification, PEMRA reissued the same order on November 11, 2023. The court has now suspended both notifications issued by PEMRA.

Barrister Tahir contended that there are currently no restrictions on the coverage of PTI or its founder. He argued that PEMRA’s actions were unconstitutional and contrary to its own regulations, stating that as the largest political party in the country, PTI’s coverage restrictions are a violation of constitutional rights. The division bench also instructed the single bench to issue a final decision within six weeks.