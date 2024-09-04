SHC issues arrest warrant for MD Water Corporation over non-compliance of court orders

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court has issued arrest warrants for the Managing Director (MD) of the Water Corporation for failing to comply with court orders.

The court directed the relevant SSP to ensure the execution of the arrest warrant and to present the MD before the court at the next hearing. The court has issued bailable arrest warrants set at PKR 100,000, expressing frustration over the Water Corporation’s repeated delays in addressing pending cases. “These cases have been unresolved for four years—why have these issues not been addressed yet?” the court questioned, criticizing the Water Corporation’s handling of its legal obligations.

Following the court’s order, Advocate General Sindh, Hassan Akbar, appeared before the court and requested additional time to submit a compliance report. The court granted the request and adjourned the hearing until September 16.

The cases against the Water Corporation involve disputes over tariffs and unpaid dues, prompting the Sindh High Court to demand explanations from the Sindh government and the Water Corporation regarding the delays in resolving these matters.

SHC slams NADRA over blocked ID card of retired employee

The Sindh High Court (SHC) expressed strong displeasure with NADRA officials over the blocking of a retired employee’s national identity card, highlighting the agency’s mishandling of citizens’ records. During the hearing, Justice Amjad Ali Sahito criticized NADRA’s performance, stating that citizens are suffering due to the authority’s errors. “NADRA officials themselves tamper with people’s records,” he remarked.Justice Salahuddin Panhwar added that millions are affected by NADRA’s mistakes, questioning the integrity of the organization’s processes. Justice Sahito further commented on the hardship faced by citizens, noting, “People are being forced to run from court to court.”

Twelve lakh passports have been returned from Saudi Arabia—who is responsible for this? Directors and Assistant Directors at NADRA are involved in tampering with records. How can a person from another family be added to someone’s family tree without the consent of NADRA officials?” The court ordered NADRA to review the records of petitioner Muhammad Hassan within 15 days. The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that Hassan, a retired railway employee, had his ID card blocked in 2021, and again in 2022. NADRA claims that six unknown individuals are listed in Hassan’s family tree, though he has no knowledge of them and has already submitted an affidavit. The lawyer pleaded with the court to unblock Hassan’s ID card, as his pension has been suspended due to the blockage.