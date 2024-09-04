Sinner battles past Paul into US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK - Top seed Jannik Sinner survived a hard-fought battle against Tommy Paul to beat the American 7-6(3) 7-6(5) 6-1 and reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Monday. Sinner, who fired down 10 aces at a rocking Arthur Ashe Stadium, became the only man to reach the last eight at all four majors this year. “I served very well in the beginning of the match and yes there are some ups and downs, obviously,” said Sinner. “Finding my rhythm at the end of the match hopefully helps for the next match.”

Paul raised American hopes when he won 11 consecutive points to go up 4-1 in the first set but Sinner retaliated quickly, converting a break point chance in the sixth game and again in the eighth with a wicked forehand winner down the line. Sinner had a chance to close out the set in the 10th game but could not convert a break point and the crowd broke into chants of “USA!” during a tense tiebreak, where the Italian forced Paul into a backhand error on set point.

Sinner let a break point chance slip through his fingers late in the second set and the umpire had to calm the crowd repeatedly in the tiebreak, as the Italian subdued his opponent from the baseline. Paul survived a 21-shot rally to save break point in the second game of the third set but a double fault gave Sinner another chance and the world number one converted, whipping a forehand winner past the American.

Sinner pumped his fist with satisfaction after Paul sent a shot long on match point. He next plays 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of their Australian Open final this year, which the Italian won in a five-set thriller.

SWIATEK GETS ‘TED LASSO’ BOOST AT US OPEN

Top seed Iga Swiatek got a boost for her fourth-round match against Liudmila Samsonova at the U.S. Open on Monday as the star of one of her favourite TV shows “Ted Lasso” showed up to watch her at Arthur Ashe Stadium.The annual celebrity invasion is in full swing at the year’s final major, where Vogue editor Anna Wintour and comedic actor Ben Stiller are regulars, and Swiatek was thrilled to see “Ted Lasso” lead Jason Sudeikis in the stands for her 6-4 6-1 win. “I actually tried to avoid looking at the screens, but I saw him tonight when I was looking at the chair umpire,” said Swiatek, who added that she appreciates the Apple TV show’s message of ‘positivity’.”I wanted to stay focused and I hope he appreciates my mentality because this is what ‘Ted Lasso’ is all about.”