Spain saw its hottest August on record in 2024: weather agency

Madrid  -  Spain saw its hottest August since records began in 2024, with average temperature at 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit), the national weather agency said. “August 2024 was the warmest in history in mainland Spain,” the AEMET meteorological agency said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday evening. The average temperature was two-tenths higher than that in 2003 and 2023, which were previously the warmest Augusts in the country, it said. Judging by temperatures recorded so far this year, 2024 could end up being the warmest year in Spain since records began, tied with 2022, the agency said. Up until now, 2022 was the hottest year on record, with average temperature at 15.7C. In August, the EU climate monitor, the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said that it was “increasingly likely” that 2024 would end up being the hottest year on record worldwide.

