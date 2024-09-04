Strict adherence to accountability fortifies Army’s integrity: CCC

Corps Commanders’ Conference deliberates on a range of measures to neutralise threats in Balochistan, KPK. Army will not allow hard-earned successes against terrorism to be reversed. Pakistan Army will continue to extend comprehensive support to govts in taking swift action against terrorists, anarchists, criminal mafias: COAS.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), presided over the Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The participants offered Fateha and paid profound tribute to the ultimate sacrifices made by the Shuhada of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and citizens who have laid down their lives in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in pursuit of peace and stability of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum was briefed on the prevailing geo-strategic environment, national security challenges, and strategic and operational responses to emerging threats.

In assessing the inimical forces, malicious actors, subversive proxies, and the facilitators of Pakistan’s external and internal adversaries, particularly those active in Balochistan and KPK, the forum deliberated on a range of measures to neutralise these threats.

The forum reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army, with the unwavering support of the people, will not allow the hard-earned successes against terrorism to be reversed.

The forum emphasised that the Army is a disciplined institution, upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and loyalty to the state and institution. The institution’s well-established and rigorous system of accountability ensures that these values are preserved with unwavering commitment, allowing no room for exceptions or partiality. This strict adherence to accountability fortifies the Army’s integrity, ensuring that no individual is above the law or exempt from scrutiny.

Recognising the urgency and significance of a robust and effective legal system, COAS emphasised that the Pakistan Army would continue to extend comprehensive support to the government, administrative apparatus, and Law Enforcement Agencies in taking swift and lawful action against terrorists, anarchists, and criminal mafias. The forum also expressed satisfaction over ongoing efforts against illegal spectrum operating in collusion with terrorist networks. The critical need to safeguard national cyber space through stringent cybersecurity measures was also underscored.

In a show of solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, who continue to suffer gross human rights violations, the forum honored the martyrs of the Freedom Movement. The blatant continued violence and genocide of Palestinians by Israel were also condemned in the strongest terms.

The forum expressed confidence in the operational preparedness and readiness of the Pakistan Army and vowed to continue to uphold the standards in pursuit of professional excellence.